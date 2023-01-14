FS: CREATIVE Sound Blaster ZX

jobert

jobert

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 13, 2020
Messages
1,042
It is in perfect shape but I no longer have a need for this in my new build. I actually just used the sound card for the last couple years and it was in a smoke free and pet free environment.

I can sell the sound card and module plus all accessories and cables with original box for $95 shipped which is cheaper than buy it now prices on ebay where you would also have tax there.

Paypal only please

my heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/65446/to


SB.jpg
 
Last edited:
xDiVolatilX

xDiVolatilX

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 24, 2021
Messages
1,066
I have this ZX card and module setup and I can fully recommend this card. It's a monster of a card so loud and clear I love it. The module is very high quality also super solid gear. If I didn't have one I would buy it immediately. Bump for you.
 
