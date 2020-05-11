FS: Corsair CX750M Power Supply PSU

T

TheSteal

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jun 17, 2011
Messages
174
Used this modular PSU for about 2 years on my daily rig. Recently switched cases to a smaller form factor so I had to get an SFX psu.
Works great and I've never had any issues. Cleaned it up as well as I could with compressed air.
No accessories included, except the power cable. 24pin(mb) and 2x4pin(cpu) is hardwired to the unit.

Asking $60 Shipped (Lower 48)

Heatware Feedback:
http://www.heatware.com/u/90171/to (I haven't been active in a long time)

CX750M.jpg
 
