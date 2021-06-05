FS: COOLERMASTER 850WATT SFX PSU

TFchris said: Can confirm. I went to my local MC in the middle of the day at like 4pm and they still had two 3080TI's in stock. Nobody really wanted them. Click to expand...

That is still surprising. Especially if I am assuming correctly it is one in NY. I would of expected to be brought up by scalpers real quick. Maybe the 1 card a month is working. At mine all 3080 and 3090 get gobbled up first thing in the morning. I do have a good chance getting 3070 and lower cards later in the day. They don't move AMD card much since the prices are so jacked up on those.