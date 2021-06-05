FS: COOLERMASTER 850WATT SFX PSU

Selling:
16 GB DDR4 OLOY RAM (2x8GB DIMM) WHITE - **SOLD**
  • DDR4 3600 (PC4 28800)
  • Timing 18-20-20-38
  • CAS Latency 18
  • Voltage 1.35V
  • RGB
COOLERMASTER V850 SFX GOLD PSU BLACK - 125$ shipped
  • SFX (fits m-itx cases)
  • Modular
  • 80 Plus Gold Certified
Selling because, I caught the upgrade bug. DDR5 and 1000W weeeee...
Pics upon request, Accept PayPal (if using G&S, you must pay the fees). If no heat, must pay F&F first.
heatware under sMiLeYz
https://www.heatware.com/u/14627/to
 
is there a problem with FTW version of the card? 2 people on this forum looking to trade the card.
 
yapchagi said:
is there a problem with FTW version of the card? 2 people on this forum looking to trade the card.
This person wants a white card and the other guy has the hybrid version and the radiator doesn't fit his case.
 
yapchagi said:
is there a problem with FTW version of the card? 2 people on this forum looking to trade the card.
They seem to be the most common to get. MC had a ton of them at launch compared to other manufacturer. It is all I see on FB market around me.
 
Is the Strix White 3080 trade a typo? Do you mean cash on your end?
 
dexvx said:
Is the Strix White 3080 trade a typo? Do you mean cash on your end?
Yeah, sorry I worded it confusingly.

I meant the MSRP for strix white 3080 is 1200 roughly and the EVGA 3080ti is 1400 MSRP. I wanted the strix + cash difference in MSRP for my 3080ti. Especially important if its used as mine is BNIB
 
vegeta535 said:
They seem to be the most common to get. MC had a ton of them at launch compared to other manufacturer. It is all I see on FB market around me.
Can confirm. I went to my local MC in the middle of the day at like 4pm and they still had two 3080TI's in stock. Nobody really wanted them.
 
TFchris said:
Can confirm. I went to my local MC in the middle of the day at like 4pm and they still had two 3080TI's in stock. Nobody really wanted them.
That is still surprising. Especially if I am assuming correctly it is one in NY. I would of expected to be brought up by scalpers real quick. Maybe the 1 card a month is working. At mine all 3080 and 3090 get gobbled up first thing in the morning. I do have a good chance getting 3070 and lower cards later in the day. They don't move AMD card much since the prices are so jacked up on those.
 
Nobody wants the 1800+ 3080tis which are the ASUS tuf and Strix retailing for around 1850$ and 2k respectively the eVGA only MSRPs for 1399. At 1600+ thats approaching 3090 price levels.
 
sMiLeYz said:
Nobody wants the 1800+ 3080tis which are the ASUS tuf and Strix retailing for around 1850$ and 2k respectively the eVGA only MSRPs for 1399. At 1600+ thats approaching 3090 price levels.
True. It was indeed the ASUS TUF 3080TI for $1900 lol
 
