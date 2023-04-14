[FS] [Central Ohio] -- Desperate Moving sale -- Trailer, Tool chest, Guitar, Home Theater, HTC VIVE, more

TheGeekFreek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Mar 31, 2005
- Messages
- 7,944
Put in my 2-weeks notice this week and getting ready to move cross country ASAP.
Small thigns can be shipped, large items pickup in Delaware OH.
https://www.heatware.com/u/32557/to
Everything is OBO, larger multi-item purchases will have priority.
Cross posted to Reddit and FB.
(Shipping costs apply. Unable to ship servers)
GOOGLE MAP LOCATION
**********Still Available***********
-HTC Vive (Complete and working) -
$400> $360
-Motorola Surfboard SB6190 - $
50> $40
-Motorola Surfboard SB6180 (Power not included) - $
40> $30
-7.1 Pioneer Elite 4K Wireless HDMI 6 input Home Theaters + 5.1 Polk Audio Speakers and Wireless Sub - $500
-Jameson Acoustic/Electric 6-String Guitar - $80
-Next Level Racing Heavy Duty TV Monitor Stand - $300 (Or 1:1 trade for the NLR-E017 direct attached stand for the F-GT Elite)
-Kids All-in-One game table - Air hockey, pinball soccer, nerf, basketball, darts, mini golf - $40
-8ft Utility Trailer w/ upgrade, new wheel/tires, lots of mount points - road ready - $600
-International Full-Size 42" Mechanics Tool Chest - $650
-Big collection of old Apple software, most with license keys - ? No idea if this has value
-2017 Colorado (2nd Gen) 6ft longbed bed liner - $40
*********** TRADES **************
-Milwaukee Packout Boxes
-Moza ES wheel, 12" wheel upgrade, or Indy wheel upgrade
-AimTrak or Sinden lightgun
-Elgato Stream Deck (15 or 32 button)
-Mackie CRX 8" Sub
************* SOLD*************
-APC 42U Server Rack - Front and rear doors, casters, removable side panels, wire routes. - $150
+3x full metal adjustable rack shelves
+2x sets of universal side rails
+1x short shelf
-Blackbox SerView Monitor - $100
-Cyberpower 12 port power - 15A 1800Joules - $40
-Rear facing 5-port power switch - $20
-Trendnet TK-803R 8 port KVM (4 Sets of wires) w/ rack ears - $30
-Motorola MB8600 (Sealed) - $50
-Dell R810 - 4 CPU, 80 Core, 40GB, RAM, 6x 2.5" Bay, DVD, Dual PSU - $250
-Dell R710 - 2 CPU, 40GB RAM, 4x 3.5" Bays, RD1000 Tape Drive, DVD, Dual PSU - $100
-Dell R710 - 2 CPU, 240GB RAM, 6x 3.5" Bays, DVD, Dual PSU - $100
-Netgear Prosafe GS752TP 48-port ALL POE w/ rack ears - $100
-Cyberoam CR10iNG Router/Firewall - $50
-Ruckus ZoneDirector 1100 WAP Controller w/ 8 Licenses - $100
+5 Ruckus WAPs
Small thigns can be shipped, large items pickup in Delaware OH.
https://www.heatware.com/u/32557/to
Everything is OBO, larger multi-item purchases will have priority.
Cross posted to Reddit and FB.
(Shipping costs apply. Unable to ship servers)
GOOGLE MAP LOCATION
**********Still Available***********
-HTC Vive (Complete and working) -
-Motorola Surfboard SB6190 - $
-Motorola Surfboard SB6180 (Power not included) - $
-7.1 Pioneer Elite 4K Wireless HDMI 6 input Home Theaters + 5.1 Polk Audio Speakers and Wireless Sub - $500
-Jameson Acoustic/Electric 6-String Guitar - $80
-Next Level Racing Heavy Duty TV Monitor Stand - $300 (Or 1:1 trade for the NLR-E017 direct attached stand for the F-GT Elite)
-Kids All-in-One game table - Air hockey, pinball soccer, nerf, basketball, darts, mini golf - $40
-8ft Utility Trailer w/ upgrade, new wheel/tires, lots of mount points - road ready - $600
-International Full-Size 42" Mechanics Tool Chest - $650
-Big collection of old Apple software, most with license keys - ? No idea if this has value
-2017 Colorado (2nd Gen) 6ft longbed bed liner - $40
*********** TRADES **************
-Milwaukee Packout Boxes
-Moza ES wheel, 12" wheel upgrade, or Indy wheel upgrade
-AimTrak or Sinden lightgun
-Elgato Stream Deck (15 or 32 button)
-Mackie CRX 8" Sub
************* SOLD*************
-APC 42U Server Rack - Front and rear doors, casters, removable side panels, wire routes. - $150
+3x full metal adjustable rack shelves
+2x sets of universal side rails
+1x short shelf
-Blackbox SerView Monitor - $100
-Cyberpower 12 port power - 15A 1800Joules - $40
-Rear facing 5-port power switch - $20
-Trendnet TK-803R 8 port KVM (4 Sets of wires) w/ rack ears - $30
-Motorola MB8600 (Sealed) - $50
-Dell R810 - 4 CPU, 80 Core, 40GB, RAM, 6x 2.5" Bay, DVD, Dual PSU - $250
-Dell R710 - 2 CPU, 40GB RAM, 4x 3.5" Bays, RD1000 Tape Drive, DVD, Dual PSU - $100
-Dell R710 - 2 CPU, 240GB RAM, 6x 3.5" Bays, DVD, Dual PSU - $100
-Netgear Prosafe GS752TP 48-port ALL POE w/ rack ears - $100
-Cyberoam CR10iNG Router/Firewall - $50
-Ruckus ZoneDirector 1100 WAP Controller w/ 8 Licenses - $100
+5 Ruckus WAPs
Attachments
-
IMG_7938.JPG496.7 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_8764.JPG936.3 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_9058.jpg488.5 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_9059.JPG500.4 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_9066.jpg381.7 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_9067.jpg316.1 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_9071.jpg282.4 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_9174.JPG1.3 MB · Views: 0
-
IMG_9204.JPG764.7 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_9226.JPG492.4 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_9250.JPG641 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_9257.jpg512.1 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_9281.jpg430.7 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_79382.jpg400.5 KB · Views: 0
-
Resized_20230429_111334.JPEG175.2 KB · Views: 0
Last edited: