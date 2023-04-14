[FS] [Central Ohio] -- Desperate Moving sale -- Trailer, Tool chest, Guitar, Home Theater, HTC VIVE, more

Put in my 2-weeks notice this week and getting ready to move cross country ASAP.
Small thigns can be shipped, large items pickup in Delaware OH.
https://www.heatware.com/u/32557/to

Everything is OBO, larger multi-item purchases will have priority.
Cross posted to Reddit and FB.
(Shipping costs apply. Unable to ship servers)

GOOGLE MAP LOCATION


**********Still Available***********

-HTC Vive (Complete and working) - $400> $360

-Motorola Surfboard SB6190 - $50> $40

-Motorola Surfboard SB6180 (Power not included) - $40> $30

-7.1 Pioneer Elite 4K Wireless HDMI 6 input Home Theaters + 5.1 Polk Audio Speakers and Wireless Sub - $500

-Jameson Acoustic/Electric 6-String Guitar - $80

-Next Level Racing Heavy Duty TV Monitor Stand - $300 (Or 1:1 trade for the NLR-E017 direct attached stand for the F-GT Elite)

-Kids All-in-One game table - Air hockey, pinball soccer, nerf, basketball, darts, mini golf - $40

-8ft Utility Trailer w/ upgrade, new wheel/tires, lots of mount points - road ready - $600

-International Full-Size 42" Mechanics Tool Chest - $650

-Big collection of old Apple software, most with license keys - ? No idea if this has value

-2017 Colorado (2nd Gen) 6ft longbed bed liner - $40








*********** TRADES **************
-Milwaukee Packout Boxes
-Moza ES wheel, 12" wheel upgrade, or Indy wheel upgrade
-AimTrak or Sinden lightgun
-Elgato Stream Deck (15 or 32 button)
-Mackie CRX 8" Sub



************* SOLD*************
-APC 42U Server Rack - Front and rear doors, casters, removable side panels, wire routes. - $150
+3x full metal adjustable rack shelves
+2x sets of universal side rails
+1x short shelf
-Blackbox SerView Monitor - $100
-Cyberpower 12 port power - 15A 1800Joules - $40
-Rear facing 5-port power switch - $20
-Trendnet TK-803R 8 port KVM (4 Sets of wires) w/ rack ears - $30
-Motorola MB8600 (Sealed) - $50
-Dell R810 - 4 CPU, 80 Core, 40GB, RAM, 6x 2.5" Bay, DVD, Dual PSU - $250
-Dell R710 - 2 CPU, 40GB RAM, 4x 3.5" Bays, RD1000 Tape Drive, DVD, Dual PSU - $100
-Dell R710 - 2 CPU, 240GB RAM, 6x 3.5" Bays, DVD, Dual PSU - $100
-Netgear Prosafe GS752TP 48-port ALL POE w/ rack ears - $100
-Cyberoam CR10iNG Router/Firewall - $50
-Ruckus ZoneDirector 1100 WAP Controller w/ 8 Licenses - $100
+5 Ruckus WAPs
 

Rack and some accessories sold.
Still have server, switch, firewall, and Wifi.

Added Modems and HTC Vive VR headset.
 
Gillbot said:
Detailed specs on the r810?
ST: 8JZRLS1
4x Xeon E7-4860 @2.27Ghz. (10-Physical core, 20 Logical core each)
32GB DDR3 ECC Ram, I swap the ram between the servers so can put roughly 256GB in it for buyer.
PERC H700
iDRAC6
Dual PSU
6x 2.5" Bays w/ Drive Caddy's
4x1 Gigabit Port NIC card.

This was my favorite of all the servers. Ran server 2012 DC, at one point had 14VMs on it.
Didnt have large 2.5" storage drives, so I used the R710 with 6x 3.5" bays as a storage server.
 
TheGeekFreek said:
ST: 8JZRLS1
4x Xeon E7-4860 @2.27Ghz. (10-Physical core, 20 Logical core each)
32GB DDR3 ECC Ram, I swap the ram between the servers so can put roughly 256GB in it for buyer.
PERC H700
iDRAC6
Dual PSU
6x 2.5" Bays w/ Drive Caddy's
4x1 Gigabit Port NIC card.

This was my favorite of all the servers. Ran server 2012 DC, at one point had 14VMs on it.
Didnt have large 2.5" storage drives, so I used the R710 with 6x 3.5" bays as a storage server.
Tempted on that to replace my R815 that I stopped using.
 
Big update to sale items. lots of new stuff.
Accepted a job offer so my last day is on the 17th and need to move shortly after that.
If you see anything you like and can come get, Make an offer!
 
