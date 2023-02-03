FS: Canon Ink (CLI-251)

I just replaced my aging Canon 6300 series printer and I still have some leftover ink. These are Canon "compatible" cartridges from inkjetcorner. I have the following:



CLI-251XL-C = 2

CLI-251XL-B = 2

CLI-251XL-Y = 4

CLI-251XL-M = 5

CLI-251XL-GY = 3

PGI-250-BK = 1



Per the Canon website, this model cartridges fit the following:

MG6320

IP7220 & MG5420

MX922

MG5520

MG6420

MG7120

iX6820

iP8720

MG7520

MG6620

MG5620



I will sell the lot for $10 + shipping.