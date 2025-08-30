FS: Borderlands 4 Nvidia Code

jfnirvana292
$45 Feel free to ask any questions.
Bundle. Valid on select NVIDIA GeForce RTX™M 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti, 5070 desktop system or graphics card, or laptop with a GeForce RTX™"M 5090 Laptop GPU, RTX 5080 Laptop GPU, RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU, RTX 5070 Laptop GPU.
Instructions:
Your GeForce RTX 50 Series purchase qualifies you for Borderlands 4.
1. Install your qualified graphics card.
2. Update or install the latest version of the NVIDIA app.
3. Open and log in to the NVIDIA app.
4. Go to “REDEEM”.
5. Enter your bundle code from your qualifying bundle purchase.
6. Follow the remaining instructions on screen to sign in through your Steam account..
7. Select “REDEEM” to redeem Borderlands 4 to your Steam account.
8. LAUNCH Steam to begin installation.
