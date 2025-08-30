  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: Borderlands 4 Nvidia Code

J

jfnirvana292

$45 Feel free to ask any questions.


Bundle. Valid on select NVIDIA GeForce RTX™M 5090, 5080, 5070 Ti, 5070 desktop system or graphics card, or laptop with a GeForce RTX™"M 5090 Laptop GPU, RTX 5080 Laptop GPU, RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU, RTX 5070 Laptop GPU.

Instructions:

Your GeForce RTX 50 Series purchase qualifies you for Borderlands 4.

1. Install your qualified graphics card.
2. Update or install the latest version of the NVIDIA app.
3. Open and log in to the NVIDIA app.
4. Go to “REDEEM”.
5. Enter your bundle code from your qualifying bundle purchase.
6. Follow the remaining instructions on screen to sign in through your Steam account..
7. Select “REDEEM” to redeem Borderlands 4 to your Steam account.
8. LAUNCH Steam to begin installation.
 
