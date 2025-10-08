FS: Battlefield 6 Intel code - SOLD

Flogger23m
Have an extra Battlefield 6 code for EA app/Origin that I can't activate as I lack the Intel hardware so I am looking to sell it. My Heatware.
Price: $38.
SOLD
You'll need one of the following that hasn't already been used once before to redeem an Intel promo:
Intel & Battlefield 6 Eligible Products
Intel Core 13th Gen Mobile
Intel Core i5-13420H
Intel Core i5-13500H
Intel Core i5-13600H
Intel Core i7-13620H
Intel Core i7-13700H
Intel Core i7-13800H
Intel Core i9-13900H
Intel Core i9-13950HX
Intel Core i9-13980HX
Intel Core i9-13900HK
Intel Core 13th Gen Mobile (HX Series)
Intel Core i5-13450HX
Intel Core i5-13500HX
Intel Core i5-13600HX
Intel Core i7-13650HX
Intel Core i7-13700HX
Intel Core i7-13850HX
Intel Core i9-13900HX
Intel Core 14th Gen Mobile
Intel Core i5-14450HX
Intel Core i5-14500HX
Intel Core i7-14650HX
Intel Core i7-14700HX
Intel Core i9-14900HX
Intel Core Ultra Series 1 Mobile
Intel Core 5 processor 210H
Intel Core 5 processor 220H
Intel Core 7 processor 240H
Intel Core 7 processor 250H
Intel Core 9 processor 270H
Intel Core Ultra Series 2 Mobile
Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 125H
Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 135H
Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 155H
Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 165H
Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 185H
Intel Core Ultra Series 2 Mobile (HX Series)
Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 235HX
Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 245HX
Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 255HX
Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 265HX
Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 275HX
Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 285HX
Intel Core Ultra Mobile (V Series)
Intel Core Ultra 5 236V
Intel Core Ultra 5 238V
Intel Core Ultra 5 226V
Intel Core Ultra 5 228V
Intel Core Ultra 7 266V
Intel Core Ultra 7 268V
Intel Core Ultra 7 256V
Intel Core Ultra 7 258V
Intel Core Ultra 9 288V
Intel Core 13th Gen Desktop
Intel Core i5-13400
Intel Core i5-13400F
Intel Core i5-13400T
Intel Core i5-13500
Intel Core i5-13500T
Intel Core i5-13600
Intel Core i5-13600K
Intel Core i5-13600KF
Intel Core i5-13600T
Intel Core i7-13700
Intel Core i7-13700F
Intel Core i7-13700K
Intel Core i7-13700KF
Intel Core i7-13700T
Intel Core i9-13900
Intel Core i9-13900F
Intel Core i9-13900K
Intel Core i9-13900KF
Intel Core i9-13900KS
Intel Core i9-13900T
Intel Core 14th Gen Desktop
Intel Core i5-14400
Intel Core i5-14400F
Intel Core i5-14500
Intel Core i5-14600
Intel Core i5-14600K
Intel Core i5-14600KF
Intel Core i7-14700
Intel Core i7-14700F
Intel Core i7-14700K
Intel Core i7-14700KF
Intel Core i9-14900
Intel Core i9-14900F
Intel Core i9-14900K
Intel Core i9-14900KF
Intel Core i9-14900KS
Intel Core Ultra Series 2 Desktop
Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 245K
Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 245KF
Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 265K
Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 265KF
Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 285K
Intel Core Ultra Desktop (Standard Series)
Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 225
Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 225F
Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 225T
Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 235
Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 235T
Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 245
Intel Core Ultra 5 processor 245T
Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 265
Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 265F
Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 265T
Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 285
Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 285T
Intel Arc B-Series
Arc B580
Arc B570
Intel Arc A-Series
Arc A580
Arc A770
Arc A770M
Arc A550M
Arc 750
Arc 730M
