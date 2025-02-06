FS Asus Z690-E w/ Hyper M.2 Expansion card

Like the title says, I have a mint condition Strix Z690- E that is looking for a home. She is still warrantied until November of 2026 , It will come with the Hyper M.2 expansion card, the Wi-Fi Antenna from my 790 since they are the same and I did not want to undo my cable management to swap them and a Video card anti sag support. There will also be some stickers that are left and a SATA cable or two. The back plate for mounting AIO or other coolers remains on the board. It is 3m adhesive and so If you want to remove it, you will need to use a blow dryer or heat gun. I have a fresh hardware kit for AIO mounting that is included. . Great board and I liked it so much that I got the Z790 version for more on board m2 storage.I am asking $199.00 shipped to the lower 48 Or $170 and I keep the expansion card.PM me if you have any questions.