FS: ASUS Strix Radeon R9 380X / Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 for PS4/PS5 / etc

Snowknight26

May 8, 2005
4,422
Bunch of random things for sale, used and fully working unless stated otherwise.

GPUs

ASUS Strix Radeon R9 380X 4GB
P/N: STRIX-R9380X-4G-GAMING
711c631034e3bc0d6badbdf46145b1ca_th.jpg 04c54899994dc6e1769bea2390d1cb94_th.jpg
$75 shipped. Rarely did anything with it, was just plugged in for video out.


NVIDIA Quadro NVS 295 - Sold ($10)


CPU Coolers

AMD Wraith Stealth cooler
AMD P/N: 712-000046 Rev. B
Free + shipping. No photo since you can google the part number. Used so no pre-applied thermal paste.


Cooler Master Hyper 212 EVO - Sold ($12)
Intel Stock Cooler (E97379-001) - Sold (Free)
Intel Stock Cooler (E97378-0010) - Sold (Free)


Misc

KINGDOM HEARTS HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX for PS4/PS5
2c6e009eff912b5c4d93ff659bd726b0_th.jpg
$10 shipped. Played though flawless discs with no scratches.


Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (i7-1065G7, 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM) - Defective - Sold ($175)
Microsoft Xbox One S 500GB Console Bundle - Sold ($220)
The Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection 4K Blu-ray - brand new, sealed - Sold ($40)
God of War for PS4/PS5 - Sold ($15)
Final Fantasy XIII-2 for PS3 - Sold ($10)
Final Fantasy XV for Xbox One - Sold
Red Dead Redemption for Xbox One/Xbox 360 - New - Sold
Anker 2-Port USB 3.0 3.5" front panel hub - Sold ($5)
Marvel's Spider-Man for PS4/PS5 - Sold ($10)
Final Fantasy VII Remake for PS4/PS5 - Sold ($10)


HDDs
8TB Toshiba N300 (HDWN180XZSTA) - Sold ($100)
3TB Hitachi Deskstar (HDS723030ALA640) - Sold ($30)
1TB WD Caviar Black (WD1001FALS) - Sold ($15)
2TB Seagate Barracuda LP (ST32000542AS) - Sold ($15)


Combos
Intel i3-6100 / ASRock H110M-ITX / Intel HSF combo - Sold ($100)
Intel i7-6700K, Gigabyte GA-Z170X-UD5, 2x16GB G.Skill DDR4, Megahalems combo - Sold ($340)


CPUs
AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 5750G - brand new - Sold ($520/each)
AMD Ryzen 5 3600 - Sold ($180)


Cases
Nanoxia Deep Silence 6 Rev. B steel ATX full tower case + 4 HDD cages/9 trays - Sold ($350)
Cooler Master HAF 912 mid tower case - Sold ($40)
Lian Li PC-9F Mid Tower Aluminum ATX case - Sold ($60)


PSUs
Seasonic FOCUS PLUS Platinum 650W - Sold ($70)


Networking
Solarflare SFN5122F Dual-Port 10GbE SFP+ Ethernet Adapter - Sold ($20)


RAM
16GB (2x8GB) G.Skill Trident Z DDR4 3200MHz CL16 1.35V - Sold ($50)


Accessories
Microsoft Pro IntelliMouse - brand new, sealed - Sold ($35/each)
Google Pixel Buds A-Series (White) - brand new, sealed - Sold ($75)


Laptops
Dell XPS 13 9343 (2015) - i5-5200, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD - Sold ($240)


Phones
Google Pixel XL - 128GB - Very Silver - factory refurbished, sealed - Sold ($90)


Computers
3x Dell OptiPlex 3010 SFF - Sold ($80)


Shipping to US only (local pickup available in DFW). PayPal (F&F, unless you cover the fees)/GPay (Google Pay)/Zelle accepted. Not interested in trades. Don't like the prices? Shoot me a PM anyway.

Heatware: http://www.heatware.com/u/76898
 
Last edited:
Rev. Night

Mar 30, 2004
648
Always bump another 6700K owner. I delidded mine and it's perfectly stable at 4.7ghz at 1.3ish. Great gaming cpu at 1440p where most of the work is by the gpu.

+1
 
bonehead123

bonehead123

Nov 27, 2011
1,446
Bump cause I looked :D

Seems like a fair price for that combo, not sure why it's still here....surely would make a good starter rig for a youngin somewhere....

I had a 6700k rig years ago, o/c'd the crap out of it while running big data apps 24/7, and neveranottaproblemo 😜

GLWS !
 
