FS - Asus Rog Strix 3080ti GPU

O

Orddie

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 20, 2010
Messages
3,292
Selling a used 3080 TI as we recently upgraded to a 4090.

Never mined on.
This was once water-cooled but was put back on air as it moved cases.
Comes with everything pictured.
Ships to the USA only with signature confirmation.

Asking $850 via PayPal F&F or you cover the fee's.
Heat is here
Ebay is here
 

Attachments

  • w-gpu-1.jpg
    w-gpu-1.jpg
    433.3 KB · Views: 1
  • w-gpu-2.jpg
    w-gpu-2.jpg
    437.2 KB · Views: 1
  • w-gpu-3.jpg
    w-gpu-3.jpg
    523.9 KB · Views: 1
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top