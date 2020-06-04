FS: Asus ROG phone ZS600KL gaming phone *GSM*

Just upgraded my phone and no longer have use for it or time to mobile game.

It is in excellent condition and always had a case and screen protector on it from day one.

Comes with all accessories, original packaging, soft TPU black case and extra screen protector.

It was upgraded to Android 9 and restored to factory. It runs perfectly and holds a full charge with no issues.

I am selling it with the Mobile Desktop Dock which has:

  • HDMI 2.0 standard
  • Gigabit LAN RJ45
  • USB 3.1 Gen 1 (Type-A)
  • SD card slot (support for SDXC up to 2TB, class 10)
  • 3.5mm combo (headphone/SPDIF out)
  • 3.5mm micrphone
  • Type-C power (for charging)
  • USB 3.0 Micro-B (PC input)
  • Displayport 1.3 (PC input)
  • Displayport 1.3 (output)

Specs on the phone are:

  • Dimensions: 158.8 x 76.2 x 8.3mm (6.25 x 3.00 x 0.33 in)
  • Snapdragon 845 SDM845 10nm (binned for overclocking)
  • Octa-core 4x2.96 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4x1.7 GHZ Kryo 385 Silver
  • Adreno 630
  • 128GB internal memory
  • 8GB RAM
  • 6.0" 1080x2160 resolution AMOLED 90Hz refresh rate
  • Dual SIM GSM
  • 12MP rear camera 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps
  • 8MP front camera 1080p@30fps
  • Wifi a/b/g/n/ac/ad, dual-band, wifi-direct, hotspot
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • GPS, NFC, FM radio
  • USB 3.1 Type-C
  • Fast charging 30W Quick Charge 4+
  • Fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
  • 4000 mAh battery (non-removable)


Price: $375 non-negotiable
Local buyers pay $350 (Brooklyn, NY 11209)

Heatware: ohms139

