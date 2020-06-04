FS: Asus ROG phone ZS600KL gaming phone *GSM*

HDMI 2.0 standard

Gigabit LAN RJ45

USB 3.1 Gen 1 (Type-A)

SD card slot (support for SDXC up to 2TB, class 10)

3.5mm combo (headphone/SPDIF out)

3.5mm micrphone

Type-C power (for charging)

USB 3.0 Micro-B (PC input)

Displayport 1.3 (PC input)

Displayport 1.3 (output)

Dimensions: 158.8 x 76.2 x 8.3mm (6.25 x 3.00 x 0.33 in)

Snapdragon 845 SDM845 10nm (binned for overclocking)

Octa-core 4x2.96 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4x1.7 GHZ Kryo 385 Silver

Adreno 630

128GB internal memory

8GB RAM

6.0" 1080x2160 resolution AMOLED 90Hz refresh rate

Dual SIM GSM

12MP rear camera 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps

8MP front camera 1080p@30fps

Wifi a/b/g/n/ac/ad, dual-band, wifi-direct, hotspot

Bluetooth 5.0

GPS, NFC, FM radio

USB 3.1 Type-C

Fast charging 30W Quick Charge 4+

Fingerprint, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

4000 mAh battery (non-removable)

Price: $375 non-negotiable

Local buyers pay $350 (Brooklyn, NY 11209)



Heatware: ohms139

Just upgraded my phone and no longer have use for it or time to mobile game.It is in excellent condition and always had a case and screen protector on it from day one.Comes with all accessories, original packaging, soft TPU black case and extra screen protector.It was upgraded to Android 9 and restored to factory. It runs perfectly and holds a full charge with no issues.I am selling it with the Mobile Desktop Dock which has:Specs on the phone are: