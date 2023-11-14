FS: Aquacomputer High Flow Next

Hey all, I am selling an aquacomputer high flow next. Please note that this flow meter exhibits a ticking sound about 50% power and above on my D5 pump. Aquacomputer sent me a new one and didn't have a problem with me selling this one as long as I'm up front with the buyer. Additionally it will not be able to registered to receive firmware updates and cannot be used in their software. The screen works fine and it registers flow correctly. That said, I'm asking $50 plus shipping. My Heatware is Light1984