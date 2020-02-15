WorldExclusive
[H]ardForum Junkie
- Joined
- Apr 26, 2009
- Messages
- 10,869
FS: AMD Sapphire RX 580 Pulse 8GB
Used in my 2010 Mac Pro. No gaming or mining. Only used for productivity.
Selling the Mac Pro so the card is being parted out. Looks new, low usage.
Heatware: WorldExclusive
Price: $125 Shipped
Payment: Paypal, Zelle or CashApp
Used in my 2010 Mac Pro. No gaming or mining. Only used for productivity.
Selling the Mac Pro so the card is being parted out. Looks new, low usage.
Heatware: WorldExclusive
Price: $125 Shipped
Payment: Paypal, Zelle or CashApp