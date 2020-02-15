FS: AMD Sapphire RX 580 Pulse 8GB

FS: AMD Sapphire RX 580 Pulse 8GB

Used in my 2010 Mac Pro. No gaming or mining. Only used for productivity.
Selling the Mac Pro so the card is being parted out. Looks new, low usage.

Heatware: WorldExclusive

Price: $125 Shipped

Payment: Paypal, Zelle or CashApp
 
