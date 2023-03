Selling my 5900x after swapping it out for a 5800x3d. I decided the extra cache was worth more to me than the extra cores. CPU was run with standard PBO settings under a 280mm AIO. Will ship in original box and clamshell.Asking $275 shipped or $250 local cash (Nashville area).Accepting PayPal G&S onlyHeatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/62280/to