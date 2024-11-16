FS: AMD Ryzen 5800X3D

pandora's box

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 7, 2004
Messages
4,864
I have for sale one AMD Ryzen 5800X3D - $335 Shipped continental US only, $310 local pick up North East Ohio, or best offer.

The processor will ship in a 9800X3D box as I apparently misplaced the original box, will ship in the protective plastic clamp shell. Zero bent pins, like new condition.

Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/42220

IMG_0440.JPEGIMG_0438.JPEG
IMG_0442.JPEGIMG_0443.JPEGIMG_0444.JPEG
 
Last edited:
