FS: AMD Ryzen 5800X3D

pandora's box
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Sep 7, 2004
- Messages
- 4,864
I have for sale one AMD Ryzen 5800X3D - $335 Shipped continental US only, $310 local pick up North East Ohio, or best offer.
The processor will ship in a 9800X3D box as I apparently misplaced the original box, will ship in the protective plastic clamp shell. Zero bent pins, like new condition.
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/42220
The processor will ship in a 9800X3D box as I apparently misplaced the original box, will ship in the protective plastic clamp shell. Zero bent pins, like new condition.
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/42220
Last edited: