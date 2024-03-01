  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: AMD Ryzen 5700X & CPU cooler

F

Flogger23m

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 19, 2009
Messages
15,889
My heatware.

AMD Ryzen 5700X. Includes original box.

Price: $150 shipped.

SOLD

CPU is sold, still have the cooler. If anyone happens to want it let me know, $15 is more or less the shipping cost so doubt anyone will want it.

Cryorig H7 CPU cooler.

Price: $15 on top of CPU price.

5700x (2).jpg5700x (3).jpg

Cryorig H7 (1).jpgCryorig H7 (2).jpg


PM for offers/questions.
 
Last edited:
