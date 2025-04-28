  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

S

Snowknight26

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
May 8, 2005
Messages
4,436
Have a reference AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT for sale. Used as a daily driver but not anymore. In excellent condition, never OC'd.

fc6628f53ddd3e388cbd4839832300b6_th.jpg d4bad804c7eeb348358b78d3193f42a1_th.jpg 9ed025b932a2d31f076bb3167c8cd099_th.jpg 582c54b4f6459fc63870c974b2b85d6d_th.jpg ac4f1c85f077af42f515c971e530e521_th.jpg 8ab990735f641ec872f5ed0551a10977_th.jpg 6266a2a950cd7041e3be9ebeb8b6b432_th.jpg

$400 + shipping


Shipping to US only (local pickup available in DFW). PayPal (F&F, unless you cover the fees)/GPay (Google Pay)/Zelle accepted. Not interested in trades. Don't like the prices? Shoot me a PM anyway.

Heatware: http://www.heatware.com/u/76898
 
