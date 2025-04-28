FS: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

Snowknight26
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- May 8, 2005
- Messages
- 4,436
Have a reference AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT for sale. Used as a daily driver but not anymore. In excellent condition, never OC'd.
$400 + shipping
Shipping to US only (local pickup available in DFW). PayPal (F&F, unless you cover the fees)/GPay (Google Pay)/Zelle accepted. Not interested in trades. Don't like the prices? Shoot me a PM anyway.
Heatware: http://www.heatware.com/u/76898
$400 + shipping
Shipping to US only (local pickup available in DFW). PayPal (F&F, unless you cover the fees)/GPay (Google Pay)/Zelle accepted. Not interested in trades. Don't like the prices? Shoot me a PM anyway.
Heatware: http://www.heatware.com/u/76898
Last edited: