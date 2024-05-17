FS: AMD Radeon 7900 XTX (reference)

Rev. Night
I have for sale my reference AMD Radeon 7900 XTX. It plays all games at 1440 on max settings, easily crushing the 120fps cap I set in the settings (AMD Chill). I am selling it because I just got a thickboy 7900xtx for a great price. It has never been overclocked, over voltaged, mined, or other abuse. My home office/gaming pc is on for a few hours a week at most. Original box included
heatware: menorton
Price: $800 shipped. Cheaper if you are in NOVA
Feel free to reach out if you have any questions.
