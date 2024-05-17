FS: AMD Radeon 7900 XTX (reference)

R

Rev. Night

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 30, 2004
Messages
1,534
I have for sale my reference AMD Radeon 7900 XTX. It plays all games at 1440 on max settings, easily crushing the 120fps cap I set in the settings (AMD Chill). I am selling it because I just got a thickboy 7900xtx for a great price. It has never been overclocked, over voltaged, mined, or other abuse. My home office/gaming pc is on for a few hours a week at most. Original box included

heatware: menorton

Price: $800 shipped. Cheaper if you are in NOVA

Feel free to reach out if you have any questions.
 

Attachments

  • PXL_20240517_171846040.jpg
    PXL_20240517_171846040.jpg
    1 MB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20240516_175554966.jpg
    PXL_20240516_175554966.jpg
    431.7 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20240516_175613924.MP.jpg
    PXL_20240516_175613924.MP.jpg
    697.8 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20240516_175629689.jpg
    PXL_20240516_175629689.jpg
    321.3 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
Whoops...Disregard last message, sent to the wrong tab 😅, guess delete post option takes time. Bump for you though good sir.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top