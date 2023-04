which processor series...or gpu is required to activate?



mainly curious about Last of Us.



**nevermind..found the info**



Purchase an AMD Radeon™ RX 7000 Series and select RX 6000 Series graphics card from AMD's list of participating retailer and receive The Last of Us Part I free! The promotion will run until April 15th, 2023 and the redemption deadline is May 13th, 2023.