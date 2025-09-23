  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: AM4 Combo 3400G

T

texuspete00

Joined
Sep 9, 2002
Heatware under same name. Pricing is shipping included. Paypal F&F, or Zelle. Thanks for looking!


AMD 7800x3d - $275

Combo 1 - $250 for Full Combo - but decided I'll part this one if desired - SOLD LOCAL
- AMD 5900x - 12 core CPU - $145
- ASUS TUF Gaming X570-PRO - $95
- 2 x 8GB Crucial Ballistix 3600 MHz DDR4 DRAM - BL2K8G36C16U4B - $35


Combo 2 - $100
- AMD 3400G - 4 core cpu with iGpu
- MSI B450M Gaming Plus
- 2 x 8GB GSkill Trident X

3400GCombo.jpg
3400GAccessories.jpg
 

Attachments

  • 7800Box.jpg
    7800Box.jpg
  • 7800Front.jpg
    7800Front.jpg
  • 7800Rear.jpg
    7800Rear.jpg
Last edited:
texuspete00 said:
Thought I'd try to clear out some stuff. Hoping to try as combos first to save me some trips to the Post Office. Heatware under same name. Pricing is shipping included. Paypal F&F, or Zelle. Thanks for looking!
They'll pick packages up from your home for free:
https://tools.usps.com/schedule-pickup-steps.htm

CaffeineMan said:
Ugg, I should buy the AMD 3400G for the people I support that are still running Windows 10 that can not upgrade.
I have a feeling you might know this as Windows 11 has been out for 4 years now, but if not you can bypass the hardware requirements relatively easily for an upgrade or clean install without having to spend money on anything:
https://www.google.com/search?q=windows+11+bypass+hardware+requirements&ie=UTF-8
 
Bumpage. The cheap combo is good for getting into Windows 11 (sans funny business) and decided I will part out the pricier combo. :)
 
Bump lowered prices a lil. Figured I'd post on Facebook as well and what a pita I'd much rather sell here they're giving me a migraine lol
 
I want the CPU from combo one and the board from combo 2. I also don't need to be putting another computer together at the moment.
 
Thanks all. Combo 1 gone. I'm surprised Combo 2 is still available as well. Was hoping to start a new thread with a 7800x3d, but it shouldn't have too much trouble finding a new home :)
 
