FS: AM4 Combo 3400G

Heatware under same name. Pricing is shipping included. Paypal F&F, or Zelle. Thanks for looking!
AMD 7800x3d - $275- SOLD LOCAL
Combo 1 - $250 for Full Combo - but decided I'll part this one if desired
- AMD 5900x - 12 core CPU - $145
- ASUS TUF Gaming X570-PRO - $95
- 2 x 8GB Crucial Ballistix 3600 MHz DDR4 DRAM - BL2K8G36C16U4B - $35
Combo 2 - $100
- AMD 3400G - 4 core cpu with iGpu
- MSI B450M Gaming Plus
- 2 x 8GB GSkill Trident X
