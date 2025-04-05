FS: Aluminum PC Desk Chassis

johnnyscience
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 15, 2008
- Messages
- 194
I am selling my all aluminum, PC Desk Chassis
Just the chassis - no PC or watercooled parts
The desk case itself is 1/4 aluminum made by a local shop in Cleveland, Ohio.
The frame and legs are solid 2.5" aluminun bar stock.
Incredible case and I hate to see it go, but I've just changed directions with my computer setup and it's no longer being used.
$3500 + probably $500 in shipping - but you'd pay actual shipping costs.
