FS: Aluminum PC Desk Chassis

I am selling my all aluminum, PC Desk Chassis

Just the chassis - no PC or watercooled parts

The desk case itself is 1/4 aluminum made by a local shop in Cleveland, Ohio.

The frame and legs are solid 2.5" aluminun bar stock.

Incredible case and I hate to see it go, but I've just changed directions with my computer setup and it's no longer being used.

$3500 + probably $500 in shipping - but you'd pay actual shipping costs.
 

