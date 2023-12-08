FS- Alienware AW3821DW Gsync Pro monitor , Intel i7 4770. Samsung S21 Ultra

The items are pictured below along with pics. All prices are plus shipping to the lower 48. Heatware
The monitor is however local pick up in Connecticut only.
Shipping will be your carrier of choice. See below.

Adding my Alienware AW38221DW as I just placed an order for my Samsung 49 G9 OLED. She still has 6 months left on the warranty and its extendable if you wish. I do not have the box because it was wrecked during shipping. To my absolute amazement, the monitor did not suffer any damage due to the excellent packaging that Dell does. She is beautiful in every way with 0 dead pixels. I have to say with its 3840x1600 resolution, its the best productivity monitor that I have ever owned and pretty darn good at gaming too. That said, local pick up only. I am asking 600.00 or best offer.
20231221_164816.jpg
20231221_160243.jpg
20231221_160935.jpg

20231208_104103.jpg
SOLD Seasonic Prime Gold (80) modular supply. $50

20231208_104152.jpg
Intel i7 4770 pull from my father's Dell. Asking $30 (comes with the cooler)



20231219_073110.jpg
20231208_104717.jpg
20231208_112343.jpg
20231208_112401.jpg
Samsung s21 Ultra. There is one noticeable scratch when the screen is powered off. $250 (final price drop) with case and charger.
 

Added Mint condition TP Link Network Adapter with retail packaging.
 
Correction<<<<<<= the Sodim photo depicts two 8gb Sodims. That is not accurate, Its one 4gb and one 8gb. I duplicated the 8gb pic by accident and will correct the photo a little later.
 
What is the model number on the S21? Original carrier? Is it carrier locked?
 
DPOSCORP said:
What is the model number on the S21? Original carrier? Is it carrier locked?
S21 /Ultra 128 /Gb Verizon. I paid it off, supposedly they are carrier agnostic once paid off but I am not sure.
 
Thanks Logan. A question came in regarding any lens scratches. I cannot see any. Here is a close up.
20231219_073110.jpg
 
Doozer said:
That's the monitor I'm looking for. Too bad its too far of a drive to pick it up
Yeh, custom packaging and shipping would be over a hundred and unless you now someone that has a box they do not need lol.
 
