FS: Acer X34

Because of the difficulties with shipping a monitor, not looking to ship right now. So hoping for a local Houston sale. I'm not even sure I have the box for it anymore (I'll have to check the attic later). I might drive up to Austin for a sale, but not interested in driving to Dallas. Original Acer X34 (the "overclockable" to 100hz model) that has worked great for me. Only reason I'm looking to sell is the wife wants a PC setup as well next to me, and I think two ultrawides would look ridiculous, so I'm going to downsize/sidegrade to a 32" 4k paired with another 32" 4k or 1440p for her - so those are the only trades I'm considering. The "PREDATOR" logo fell off, but I haven't scrubbed off the residual glue left on it, so you can still see the outline. Never bothered me enough to get around to cleaning it off personally. I do have the original stand, which is what I'm going to include. If you want this Ergotech Heavy Duty VESA arm, I'll throw it in for an extra $60. (It's the one rated for the weight of a 34" Ultrawide, not a standard 27" monitor) $450 obo. Open to offers. Not looking to squeeze the most out of it - just want a simple local pickup sale for a fair amount, enough to replace it without too much on the wallet and so I can move towards getting the wife into PC gaming. https://www.heatware.com/u/97796/to