FS: Acer Predator Triton 500 SE laptop, ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 (2022) laptop, Xbox 360 S

Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (PT516-51S-70TP)
This is a refurbished laptop and I'm the original owner. Build quality is fantastic and has a good number of ports including 2.5GbE Ethernet, dual Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, and a SD card slot. It has a 2560x1600 IPS display running at 165Hz with at least a peak brightness of 500 nits. Also the battery is the largest you can get on a laptop - 99 Wh. The RTX 3060 is rated for 105W.
https://store.acer.com/en-us/predator-triton-500-se-gaming-laptop-pt516-51s-70tp
$950 shipped / $870 local
ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 (2022) (GU603ZW-M16.I93070T)
I'm not the original owner but I did fix this laptop up a bit. The CPU was constantly thermal throttling and upon opening it I realized that the copper plate covering the CPU was etched from previously using liquid metal. So I went and bought a whole new replacement heatsink and that fixed that. Keep in mind this is a power hungry chip and the fans will kick up a bit, especially if you plan on using the full boost setting in ASUS Armoury Crate. I upgraded the RAM to 24GB. The RTX 3070 Ti is rated for 120W. The display is similar to my Acer laptop, same resolution and refresh rate. This laptop has one Thunderbolt 4 port, USB 3.2 (with DP 1.4), 2.5GbE, HDMI 2.0, and a microSD reader. Some of the laptop was wrapped in a vinyl cover (white top, gun grey around the keyboard) from the previous owner.
https://rog.asus.com/laptops/rog-zephyrus/rog-zephyrus-m16-2022-series/spec/
$1300 shipped / $1150 local
Microsoft Xbox 360 S console
Bought this refurbished 4-5 years ago and was going to mod it but after looking through several tutorials I think I went a little over beyond something I could do. It works fine and I updated the firmware (hopefully not a bad thing). Included is the console, wireless controller, and power brick.
$20 local
