FS: Acer Predator Triton 500 SE laptop, ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 (2022) laptop, Xbox 360 S

ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 (2022) (GU603ZW-M16.I93070T)

I'm not the original owner but I did fix this laptop up a bit. The CPU was constantly thermal throttling and upon opening it I realized that the copper plate covering the CPU was etched from previously using liquid metal. So I went and bought a whole new replacement heatsink and that fixed that. Keep in mind this is a power hungry chip and the fans will kick up a bit, especially if you plan on using the full boost setting in ASUS Armoury Crate. I upgraded the RAM to 24GB. The RTX 3070 Ti is rated for 120W. The display is similar to my Acer laptop, same resolution and refresh rate. This laptop has one Thunderbolt 4 port, USB 3.2 (with DP 1.4), 2.5GbE, HDMI 2.0, and a microSD reader. Some of the laptop was wrapped in a vinyl cover (white top, gun grey around the keyboard) from the previous owner.$1300 shipped / $1150 local