FS: Acer Predator Triton 500 SE laptop, Xbox 360 S

local zip: 80130
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (PT516-51S-70TP)
This is a refurbished laptop and I'm the original owner. Build quality is fantastic and has a good number of ports including 2.5GbE Ethernet, dual Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, and a SD card slot. It has a 2560x1600 IPS display running at 165Hz with at least a peak brightness of 500 nits. Also the battery is the largest you can get on a laptop - 99 Wh. The RTX 3060 is rated for 105W.
https://store.acer.com/en-us/predator-triton-500-se-gaming-laptop-pt516-51s-70tp
$900 shipped / $800 local
Microsoft Xbox 360 S console
Bought this refurbished 4-5 years ago and was going to mod it but after looking through several tutorials I think I went a little over beyond something I could do. It works fine and I updated the firmware (hopefully not a bad thing). Included is the console, wireless controller, and power brick.
$20 local
