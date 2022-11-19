FS: Acer Predator Triton 500 SE laptop, Xbox 360 S

S

SolidBladez

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jan 4, 2008
Messages
6,306
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/61852/to
local zip: 80130

Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (PT516-51S-70TP)

This is a refurbished laptop and I'm the original owner. Build quality is fantastic and has a good number of ports including 2.5GbE Ethernet, dual Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, and a SD card slot. It has a 2560x1600 IPS display running at 165Hz with at least a peak brightness of 500 nits. Also the battery is the largest you can get on a laptop - 99 Wh. The RTX 3060 is rated for 105W.

https://store.acer.com/en-us/predator-triton-500-se-gaming-laptop-pt516-51s-70tp

$900 shipped / $800 local

Click to expand...


Microsoft Xbox 360 S console

Bought this refurbished 4-5 years ago and was going to mod it but after looking through several tutorials I think I went a little over beyond something I could do. It works fine and I updated the firmware (hopefully not a bad thing). Included is the console, wireless controller, and power brick.

$20 local

Click to expand...
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top