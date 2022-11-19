FS: Acer Predator Triton 500 SE laptop, Xbox 360 S

Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (PT516-51S-70TP)

This is a refurbished laptop and I'm the original owner. Build quality is fantastic and has a good number of ports including 2.5GbE Ethernet, dual Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, and a SD card slot. It has a 2560x1600 IPS display running at 165Hz with at least a peak brightness of 500 nits. Also the battery is the largest you can get on a laptop - 99 Wh. The RTX 3060 is rated for 105W.$900 shipped / $800 local