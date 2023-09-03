FS: 7800x3d used, not gamed on much or heavy load, just mostly browsing etc, includes original box. I can get receipt as well from bestbuy if you need it anytime in the future. Bought April 13th this year. So about 2 and half years on warranty.
Reason for sale: I have another chip 7700x that I have had sitting here for a few months that I got a really good deal on used. But the other build didn't go as planned as needs changed. So I am going to just throw that in my system given my needs.
Price is $315 shipped. Paypal F&F. Check out my heat in signature.
Thanks.
Reason for sale: I have another chip 7700x that I have had sitting here for a few months that I got a really good deal on used. But the other build didn't go as planned as needs changed. So I am going to just throw that in my system given my needs.
Price is $315 shipped. Paypal F&F. Check out my heat in signature.
Thanks.