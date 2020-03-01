FS: 7700K. Price reduced SOLD

SOLD
7700K was delidded with RockitCool kit and Coollaboratory Liquid Ultra was used to replace the stock TIM.
$225.00 Free shipping continental US ONLY
Reduced to $190.
Paypal or USPS money order.
My new system is a 3900X hence selling. May sell Maximus IX Hero as well.
 

