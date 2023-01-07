FS: 4TB pcie 4 nvme drve, Logitech G502 Wireless Mouse

4TB PNY CS3140 NVME Drive $375
This Drive has 4200 hours, and 107 TBW. It is rated for 3000 TBW endurance. Powered by a Phison E18 controlller and Micron TLC nand. It ran fine when I was using it. The attached CDM screenshots are a little slow because I was running it off of the chipset lanes on my motherboard. Not sure if I still have the retail packaging for it. I will ship it secured with an esd bag and plastic clamshell.
Logitech G502 Lightspeed $50
This is the first model of g502 wireless. I used it for maybe a month and then switched over to another mouse.I charged it up and tested it on windows for a couple minutes and it seems to be fine. Comes with original box and receipt. No warranty left.
This Drive has 4200 hours, and 107 TBW. It is rated for 3000 TBW endurance. Powered by a Phison E18 controlller and Micron TLC nand. It ran fine when I was using it. The attached CDM screenshots are a little slow because I was running it off of the chipset lanes on my motherboard. Not sure if I still have the retail packaging for it. I will ship it secured with an esd bag and plastic clamshell.
Logitech G502 Lightspeed $50
This is the first model of g502 wireless. I used it for maybe a month and then switched over to another mouse.I charged it up and tested it on windows for a couple minutes and it seems to be fine. Comes with original box and receipt. No warranty left.
Attachments
-
PXL_20230106_234138758.jpg273.7 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20230106_234159180.jpg272.2 KB · Views: 0
-
cs3140 real world.png18.3 KB · Views: 0
-
cs3140 4TB Default.png19.4 KB · Views: 0
-
PNY CS3140 4TB smart data.png53.1 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20221227_070430811.jpg537.1 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20221227_070805234.jpg215.3 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20221227_071021848.jpg535.9 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20221227_070337753.jpg722 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20221227_070409392.jpg617.6 KB · Views: 0