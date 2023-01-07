FS: 4TB pcie 4 nvme drve, Logitech G502 Wireless Mouse

4TB PNY CS3140 NVME Drive $375

This Drive has 4200 hours, and 107 TBW. It is rated for 3000 TBW endurance. Powered by a Phison E18 controlller and Micron TLC nand. It ran fine when I was using it. The attached CDM screenshots are a little slow because I was running it off of the chipset lanes on my motherboard. Not sure if I still have the retail packaging for it. I will ship it secured with an esd bag and plastic clamshell.



Logitech G502 Lightspeed $50

This is the first model of g502 wireless. I used it for maybe a month and then switched over to another mouse.I charged it up and tested it on windows for a couple minutes and it seems to be fine. Comes with original box and receipt. No warranty left.