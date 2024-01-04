FS: 4K monitors

Everything is coming from a smoke-free and pet-free home.
---
LG 27UD69P-W - $130 shipped
LG 27UD58P-B - $130 shipped
Samsung U32J590UQN - $150 shipped
Viewsonic XG3220 - $230 shipped
Album with pics:
View: https://imgur.com/a/RYnyss5
—
Z390 combo - $220 shipped SOLD
Great working combo, stays cool and quiet. Previous owner of the CPU said they were able to get it to 5.2Ghz max, 5.0 stable, but I left it at stock. They owned it ~4 months and I have used it for ~2 years.
Usage for everything has been minimal - probably an hour a week on average. Pulled from a working system yesterday.
---
Apple Mac Mini - $335 shipped
---
—
motherboard: Asrock Z390 Phantom ITX cpu: i7 8700K - delidded with liquid metal under the IHS cooler: Thermolab LP53 with fan swap to Noctua NF-A9x14 from NH-L9i
---
M1, 8GB, 256GB SSD original box and power cable some minor scuffs on the case
