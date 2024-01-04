FS: 4K monitors

N

ninjacore

Gawd
Joined
Dec 17, 2013
Messages
627
Everything is coming from a smoke-free and pet-free home.

---

LG 27UD69P-W - $130 shipped
  • 27", 4K, IPS
  • comes with power cable
---

LG 27UD58P-B - $130 shipped
  • 27", 4K, IPS
  • comes with power cable
---

Samsung U32J590UQN - $150 shipped
  • 32", 4K, VA
  • comes with power cable
---
Viewsonic XG3220 - $230 shipped
  • 32", 4K, IPS
  • comes with power cable and original box
---

Album with pics:
View: https://imgur.com/a/RYnyss5



Z390 combo - $220 shipped SOLD
  • motherboard: Asrock Z390 Phantom ITX
  • cpu: i7 8700K - delidded with liquid metal under the IHS
  • cooler: Thermolab LP53 with fan swap to Noctua NF-A9x14 from NH-L9i
Great working combo, stays cool and quiet. Previous owner of the CPU said they were able to get it to 5.2Ghz max, 5.0 stable, but I left it at stock. They owned it ~4 months and I have used it for ~2 years.
Usage for everything has been minimal - probably an hour a week on average. Pulled from a working system yesterday.
---

Apple Mac Mini - $335 shipped
  • M1, 8GB, 256GB SSD
  • original box and power cable
  • some minor scuffs on the case
 
Last edited:
faster7 said:
I'd take the samsung. Maybe one of the LG's as well but need to see what the differences are.
Click to expand...
Let me know if you have questions.

Viewsonic has been my daily driver for work (software) and occasional games. I’ve liked it a lot, just want to try something larger.

LGs I used for work before I went to 32” and both are very nice. The stand on the UD58 is a lot nicer and more adjustable.

Samsung is the size I prefer now, but I just liked the colors on the Viewsonic a bit more so the Samsung has been sitting, unused at my brother’s house for a year since our last lan party 🤦‍♂️
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top