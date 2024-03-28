FS 4090 founders Free water block from EK

Epyon

I bought a Falcon North West system with a Founder 4090. In any case I got the new X work case and the founder won't work because it has the fan on the back no big deal i bought a 4080 but it seems like the size of the 4080 and 4090 width are the same and I am not going to water cool so meh selling. 4080 can go in backup system.

https://www.ekwb.com/shop/ek-quantum-vector2-fe-rtx-4090-d-rgb-nickel-acetal was/is $270

$1800+25 to help the shipping cost? Item is in Pasadena Texas

