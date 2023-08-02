FS: 3600X CPU, Mobo & Ram combo

Upgraded my home/plex server, and my Wife's computer. One of the kids wanted a laptop for their 16th birthday instead of a car, too (yay!).

If you're local to the Eglin, AFB area, I will include a CoolerMaster Matx case for free.

Spare gaming PC
Price: $200
CPU: 3600X
Motherboard: MSI B450M Bazooka Max Wifi
Ram: 16GB (8x2) Corsair CMK16GX4M2B3200C16R

Former home server system.
Price: Sold
CPU: 5700G
Motherboard: MSI B550M Mortar Wifi
Ram: 32GB (16x2) TeamGroup TDZAD416G3600HC18JBK

Wife's old gaming PC (amazon shopping machine). Case is a Lian-Li O11 Mini
Price: Sold
CPU: 5950X
Motherboard: Gigabyte X570S Aero G
Ram: 32GB (16x2) G.Skill F4-4000C18D-32GVK

Smoke free house, heat under my username, Geno750. PayPal GS is fine, buyer pays shipping.

 
Your wife must be legit if a 5950X wasn't cutting it! Or maybe dad just had the upgrade itch for her ;)
 
lightsout said:
Your wife must be legit if a 5950X wasn't cutting it! Or maybe dad just had the upgrade itch for her ;)
I wish man. The truth is much more mundane. She wants a smaller PC that fits on the shelf under the desk, so she's getting a sidegrade to 5800X3D and a fractal ridge.
 
Geno750 said:
I wish man. The truth is much more mundane. She wants a smaller PC that fits on the shelf under the desk, so she's getting a sidegrade to 5800X3D and a fractal ridge.
Haha that makes more sense. :)
 
Geno750 said:
Pmd for that 3600x combo
 
