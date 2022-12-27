FS: 3080 w/ waterblock, 240hz 1440p monitor, G502 Wireless mouse

EVGA 3080 FTW3 Ultra GPU with an Alphacool Plexi waterblock $610

Ran this for 2 years with Clear coolant (koolance liq-702). The block looks good and I don't see any cracks in the plexi glass around the screw holes. The waterblock can be connected to the rgb header on a motherboard. This card would run around 52 celsius in my loop I believe. I ran it at the stock clocks on the "OC" bios. Comes with original heatsink/fan with screws. If you want to remount the air cooler you will probably need a thermal pad kit for the gpu.



HP Omen X 27 240hz Monitor $200 Local 260 Area Code

This is a 240hz 1440p TN panel monitor. It does support freesync and will run at 120hz 1440p when you connect it to a console. I used it on a monitor arm with the vesa plate mount; i'm not sure how to connect it to the stand it came with. If you want to use it with a stand you will probably need to get one that has a vesa mount on the back of it. There are no scratches or scuffs on the screen. It does have an occasional red pixel in the corner that I see on windows desktop, it goes away when you play a video or game on it.

I would like to sell this locally if possible. If anyone wants this shipped I'll need to check what the price will be. The original box it came with took some damage when the basement flooded in my house.



Logitech G502 Lightspeed $65

This is the first model of g502 wireless. I used it for maybe a month and then switched over to another mouse. I charged it up and tested it on windows for a couple minutes and it seems to be fine. Comes with original box and receipt.