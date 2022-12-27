FS: 3080 w/ waterblock, 240hz 1440p monitor, G502 Wireless mouse

X

xSneak

Gawd
Joined
Dec 30, 2013
Messages
514
EVGA 3080 FTW3 Ultra GPU with an Alphacool Plexi waterblock $610
Ran this for 2 years with Clear coolant (koolance liq-702). The block looks good and I don't see any cracks in the plexi glass around the screw holes. The waterblock can be connected to the rgb header on a motherboard. This card would run around 52 celsius in my loop I believe. I ran it at the stock clocks on the "OC" bios. Comes with original heatsink/fan with screws. If you want to remount the air cooler you will probably need a thermal pad kit for the gpu.

HP Omen X 27 240hz Monitor $200 Local 260 Area Code
This is a 240hz 1440p TN panel monitor. It does support freesync and will run at 120hz 1440p when you connect it to a console. I used it on a monitor arm with the vesa plate mount; i'm not sure how to connect it to the stand it came with. If you want to use it with a stand you will probably need to get one that has a vesa mount on the back of it. There are no scratches or scuffs on the screen. It does have an occasional red pixel in the corner that I see on windows desktop, it goes away when you play a video or game on it.
I would like to sell this locally if possible. If anyone wants this shipped I'll need to check what the price will be. The original box it came with took some damage when the basement flooded in my house.

Logitech G502 Lightspeed $65
This is the first model of g502 wireless. I used it for maybe a month and then switched over to another mouse. I charged it up and tested it on windows for a couple minutes and it seems to be fine. Comes with original box and receipt.
 

Attachments

  • PXL_20221223_113344166.jpg
    PXL_20221223_113344166.jpg
    398.2 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20221223_112656268.jpg
    PXL_20221223_112656268.jpg
    562.3 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20221223_112802950.jpg
    PXL_20221223_112802950.jpg
    624.6 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20221223_112732851.jpg
    PXL_20221223_112732851.jpg
    696.7 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20221223_113211177.jpg
    PXL_20221223_113211177.jpg
    536.7 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20221223_113240264.jpg
    PXL_20221223_113240264.jpg
    498.3 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20221223_134836128.jpg
    PXL_20221223_134836128.jpg
    847.8 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20221215_081404781.jpg
    PXL_20221215_081404781.jpg
    215 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20221215_081330666.jpg
    PXL_20221215_081330666.jpg
    437.6 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20221215_081522836.jpg
    PXL_20221215_081522836.jpg
    379.2 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20221215_081425673.jpg
    PXL_20221215_081425673.jpg
    235.3 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20221227_070805234.jpg
    PXL_20221227_070805234.jpg
    215.3 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20221227_070430811.jpg
    PXL_20221227_070430811.jpg
    537.1 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20221227_070409392.jpg
    PXL_20221227_070409392.jpg
    617.6 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20221227_070318731.jpg
    PXL_20221227_070318731.jpg
    641 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20221227_070337753.jpg
    PXL_20221227_070337753.jpg
    722 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20221227_071021848.jpg
    PXL_20221227_071021848.jpg
    535.9 KB · Views: 0
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top