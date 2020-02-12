FS: 2019 Macbook Pro 13

D

Devil_Dog

Gawd
Joined
Aug 18, 2010
Messages
880
Apple macbook pro 13 touch bar 2019 3 Year Applecare +.

256 GB storage and 16 GB memory. Touchbar and Touch ID.
3 Years of Applecare+. Applecare started on 12/30/2019. Macbook was ordered on 12/26/2019.

Has 2 charging cycles. Includes protective case that has been on since purchased, protective sleeve for Macbook and one to hold charger. Keyboard cover and USB to C adapter.

Macbook was purchased and put in case since removed from box. Have no use for it

This as new as you can get without buying new.

My loss your gain.

$1900 TYD or reasonable offer.

20200210_211257.jpg
20200210_211244.jpg
20200210_211209.jpg
20200210_211036.jpg
20200210_211031.jpg
20200210_211015.jpg
20200210_211002.jpg

20200210_210900.jpg
20200210_210839.jpg

Screenshot_20200210-210801_Chrome.jpg
Screenshot_20200210-210810_Chrome.jpg
 
