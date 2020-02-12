FS: 2019 Macbook Pro 13

Apple macbook pro 13 touch bar 2019 3 Year Applecare +.256 GB storage and 16 GB memory. Touchbar and Touch ID.3 Years of Applecare+. Applecare started on 12/30/2019. Macbook was ordered on 12/26/2019.Has 2 charging cycles. Includes protective case that has been on since purchased, protective sleeve for Macbook and one to hold charger. Keyboard cover and USB to C adapter.Macbook was purchased and put in case since removed from box. Have no use for itThis as new as you can get without buying new.My loss your gain.$1900 TYD or reasonable offer.