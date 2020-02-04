FS: 2 x8 DDR4 3000mhz Corsair Dominator Platinum

jacuzz1
I just finished my Ruger Precision Rifle in .308 including an Acushot Atlas Bipod. (See Second Pic Below) I must have the rear mono pod and so ,16 gig goes for now so that I can buy the monopod without pissing the wife off any more than I already have. Since I still have 16gig, its expendable. Its currently in my machine but not for long. (See first pic below) Asking 109.00 USPS shipped in its original packaging. Help a brother out. I will post CPUID specs momentarily.
Heatware is jacuzz1 78-0
