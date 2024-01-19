FS: 18TB HDD, 10TB HDD, 10TB External HDDs

xSneak

Gawd
Joined
Dec 30, 2013
Messages
540
18TB Drives used lighty in a home media server. The other drives were used for cold storage.
4k - 6k POH for the WD Drives.
1500 POH 10TB Ironwolf Drive
500 POH Seagate external Drive

The WD drives do not need tape across the pins to work.

Would prefer to sell multiple drives at a time. Heatware in sig.

2x 18TB WD HC 550 SATA HDDs (Warranty Until May 2026) $185 Each
1x 10TB Seagate Ironwolf NAS HDD $95
1x 10TB Seagate usb 3.0 External HDD (No Warranty) $100
1x 10TB WD usb 3.0 External HDD (No Warranty) $100
 

