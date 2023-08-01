FS: 15x 6TB HDDs

sinisterDei
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Dec 1, 2004
- Messages
- 1,578
I've upgraded my home array, so my old disks are for sale. I've got 15x 6TB HDDs.
9x of them are Seagate Ironwolf ST6000VN0033 drives, one of which is a RMA return and thus labeled as recertified.
2x of them are Seagate Ironwolf Pro ST6000NE000
4x of them are HGST 0F26900
Their dates of manufacture range from 2017 to 2021. As a result, some are still under warranty; the 2021 IronWolf drives (5 of them, I think) are good thru 2024. The rest are out of warranty. Most of the drives have around 20k hours powered on, some a bit more some a bit less. The HGST drives are the highest hours, into the 30k range.
These drives have mostly been running my home RAID array, hence the hours, but not a whole lot of actual activity since they mostly just held my PLEX server contents and served that out.
My *preference* would be to sell them as a bundle, or at least largely so. If someone buys the whole lot, let's call it $40/drive or $600 and I will handle the shipping.
9x of them are Seagate Ironwolf ST6000VN0033 drives, one of which is a RMA return and thus labeled as recertified.
2x of them are Seagate Ironwolf Pro ST6000NE000
4x of them are HGST 0F26900
Their dates of manufacture range from 2017 to 2021. As a result, some are still under warranty; the 2021 IronWolf drives (5 of them, I think) are good thru 2024. The rest are out of warranty. Most of the drives have around 20k hours powered on, some a bit more some a bit less. The HGST drives are the highest hours, into the 30k range.
These drives have mostly been running my home RAID array, hence the hours, but not a whole lot of actual activity since they mostly just held my PLEX server contents and served that out.
My *preference* would be to sell them as a bundle, or at least largely so. If someone buys the whole lot, let's call it $40/drive or $600 and I will handle the shipping.