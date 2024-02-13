FS: 12TB Internal HDD & 12 TB External HDD

Both drives were used for cold storage and have around 200 POH. Tested and fully functional.
12TB Seagates Exos recertified $105
12TB WD Easystore usb 3.0 $120
12TB WD Easystore usb 3.0 $120
Attachments
Last edited:
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
They are both out of warranty. I couldn't get the wd warranty checker to work with the serial number but the receipt from best buy for that easystore drive is from 2020.Any warranties left on them?