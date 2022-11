FS: 12900KS / Gskill 6600 DDR5 32GB (16GB x 2)

SOLD

Selling my 12900KS and Gskill 6600 DDR5 32GB (16GB x 2) F5-6600J3440G16GA2-TZ5RK both in excellent condition, upgraded so these need a new home. Also selling my 13900k upgrade COD MW2 game code as well for Battle.net redemption.12900KS $420 ShippedGskill 6600 DDR5 32GB (16GB x 2) $220 ShippedBundle 12900KS and Gskill DDR5 Ram for $610 ShippedCOD MW2 game code (Battle.net)My References:Heatware: Zerocool101 97-0-0I accept PayPal F&F or add 3%Will only ship to Verified/Confirmed PayPal Shipping AddressFedEx to lower 48 with Delivery ConfirmationNOT Looking for any TradesLocal Pick-up Also in Milwaukee, WI Area