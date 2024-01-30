Frustration

Does anyone ever get frustrated with mobile devices because you can’t do everything you can on a full fledge desktop os?

I get why you should not program on a iPhone or iPad a lot but what about other stuff. Like idk using a browser addon or a certain browser over Safari. That or being able to open links easily in program of chose

Know mobile os are improving but still

Is it just the nature of the beast or do I just have to accept the limits for now for such a small device?

Talking mostly about smartphones, iPhone, and iPad

grim4593 said:
That is why I bought a Microsoft Surface.
I thought about that but I read plenty of issues with them sometimes. Just depends on what you do. You can do heavy gaming obviously. That is ok though. Not my point.

It just breaks sometimes a lot.
 
