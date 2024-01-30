Frustration

Does anyone ever get frustrated with mobile devices because you can’t do everything you can on a full fledge desktop os?
I get why you should not program on a iPhone or iPad a lot but what about other stuff. Like idk using a browser addon or a certain browser over Safari. That or being able to open links easily in program of chose
Know mobile os are improving but still
Is it just the nature of the beast or do I just have to accept the limits for now for such a small device?
Talking mostly about smartphones, iPhone, and iPad
I used android phone and tablet before feel they have somewhat similar limits to an extent
