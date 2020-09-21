Frozen Screen! A non Windows related, long term problem...

My System



Asus P9X79 WS

Intel i7-3930K

CORSAIR Vengeance (8x8GB) DDR3 1600

Zotac GTX 680 4GB (which feeds Three Monitors)

and now Asus DUAL-GTX1660TI-O6G-EVO



I've have been using this set up more than 7 years.



I've always had the latest BIOS.





Hello,



This problem was there for over two years... It was annoying but occurred between long periods of time so I was just complaining once in a while and forgetting it the rest of the time.



All of a sudden picture would freeze in my three monitors and whatever was on the screen would stay there until the system reboot.

And The Q code would show "B2" Towards the end, the Q code would never pass the "B2" state and it wouldn't even make to the BIOS.



At first only one of the two operating systems (with separate drives) was suffering from the prıblem. So I was thinking maybe this is a software issue.

But maybe almost a year later my other OS was frozen too. The major difference between these two Win 10 x64 operating systems was internet capabilities, my workstation system did not have internet.



I took my huge and heavy WS twice to the professionals, once for 4 hours, and the last time for 3 days and they couldn't be able to repeat the problem...



In the last pro shop session, I was told that none of the suspects were faulty. Memories were checked OK.



Even though it has a Memory part in it, the CPU, I was told that couldn't be the problem. Because with a faulty CPU, the picture wouldn't freeze instead there would be no picture at all...



The Zotac GTX 680 4GB apparently survived all the intense 3D tests and all. But afterward, when I told them that I had three monitors hooked up to it, I was pointed out that the "three monitors" in the equation, would have changed the integrity of those tests.



So since those monitors heavily depend on the memory of the Graphic card, and all the things I read on the Asus Rog forums "B2" points towards that direction I was %90 sure that the Zotac was the problem.

Hence my new Asus DUAL-GTX1660TI-O6G-EVO...



So I installed the new card, had issues with the driver, it wouldn't install and I had only one monitor registering! But I was at least at ease because nothing was freezing... That ease only lasted a couple of hours. The picture froze and this time "b1" code was shown as the machine stuck in that state...



So as a next attempt I took my memory sticks out of the board. And tried them first one stick (8GB) then two, up to six sticks; 48GB. And it worked without any freeze. Except that I have to install a Windows 10 post-2016!!! This lovely Ausu card is not compatible with any Windows 10 version released prior to 2017... Of course, I learned that the hard way since there was no indication of that on the product page...



So, okay it's all good. I bought a new GPU card for nothing but okay. Nope, not okay! Maybe 40 to 45 days later my single monitor was frozen...



I attempt to reboot 4 times after that initial freeze.

And each time it failed I got a different Q Code.



"B8" was the first one after the first freeze. I rebooted it and it lasted 2 minutes before it was frozen again. This time the Q Code was "01" then it never booted again but I got these lovely Q Codes: "5A" and "E7"



I left it alone. The next day it worked 5 hours with no glitch. Today it has been an hour so far so good. I'd be happy to finish this before sht hits the fan...



I am assuming at this point my Mobo must be very tired and dying. It has weirdness to BIOS as well. just little things.



I don't know but I am so tired and screwed. I cant totally upgrade my machine. And even if my very uneducated hunch comes toı be true then I have no idea how am I gonna find a suitable MOBO. I doN't one those Chinese X99 cards, and I don't even know if those are compatible with my Ram Cpu and GPU either...



So I would love to hear from some of you to guide me.

I know it has been a lengthy post so thank you for reading the whole thing. I'll appreciate your input.



cheers