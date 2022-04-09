Front panel USB Type-C connector

If this is in the wrong sub- forum, please move to the correct one.



I am about to embark on a major upgrade on an old (circa 2007) HP desktop/tower. It currently has an ATX/mATX motherboard. The replacement will be a low/mid level motherboard with a AMD 5700G CPU utilizing the iGPU. The case has a pair of USB Type-A ports on the front. The motherboards I am looking at have headers for USB 3.2 Gen 1 headers.



I know I will have to fab a new front panel mounting plate, but where can I find a cable from the motherboard to the plate that ends in a Type C connector ?