FRONT MISSION 1st: Remake

The remake of the first Front Mission game, originally only for the Nintendo Switch, is being released on Steam, GOG, and Epic on June 30. Front mission is a series of mecha tactical RPG games made by G-craft and published by Square on SNES and PlayStation before being acquired by Square in 2001. Remakes of the second and third games in the mainline series are also being made. The remakes are being made and published by Forever Entertainment.