From prebuilt to Inwin 301

Recently picked up a Cybperpowerpc prebuilt deal with a 3700x and rtx 3070 and re-cased it with a proper sized case and much quieter components.Oversized cyberpowerpc case with cheap apevia PSU and cheap noisy fans.New perfect sized Inwin 301 with Inwin Sirius and Noctua fans. Apevia has been replaced with a evga unit.Overall the case is excellent. Cable management was a pain (probably my fault for making things more difficult). I tucked all of the cables behind the board, but Inwin left about 3/16" between the back of the mobo tray and side panel. Sleeved psu cables are a must. Thermals are pretty good, under gaming conditions i'm seeing peaks of 76C CPU and 67C GPU.