From prebuilt to Inwin 301

V

viper92086

Gawd
Joined
Sep 3, 2002
Messages
962
Recently picked up a Cybperpowerpc prebuilt deal with a 3700x and rtx 3070 and re-cased it with a proper sized case and much quieter components.

Oversized cyberpowerpc case with cheap apevia PSU and cheap noisy fans.
IMG-20201223-092219.jpg


New perfect sized Inwin 301 with Inwin Sirius and Noctua fans. Apevia has been replaced with a evga unit.
IMG-20210209-182715.jpg


Overall the case is excellent. Cable management was a pain (probably my fault for making things more difficult). I tucked all of the cables behind the board, but Inwin left about 3/16" between the back of the mobo tray and side panel. Sleeved psu cables are a must. Thermals are pretty good, under gaming conditions i'm seeing peaks of 76C CPU and 67C GPU.
 
N

Nobu

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 7, 2007
Messages
5,266
Although it's detrimental to airflow, you can punch out the tabs on that shroud to route cables to the back.

Nice job with cable management, looks great. ;)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top