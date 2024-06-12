Fresh Windows Install Gigabit Internet Issue

And yup, it was the ThrottlingIndex and SystemResponsiveness settings under HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows NT\CurrentVersion\Multimedia\SystemProfile. Once I set those properly and rebooted, the problem went away. So yeah, most likely is the audio over RDP; this is my workstation/gaming computer and I RDP in from work and listen to videos or music. Not the most efficient way, but does mean that I don't have to sign into personal accounts, etc. for stuff.



I must have tuned those years ago. I'm trying to think if I ever had to do a repair or full reinstall of Windows 10 to this point, because if I haven't, then the install that got borked by bad RAM was my original Windows 7 install, which had been performed on an AMD Opteron mainboard, moved to an i7-920 where it lived until ~2018/19 and had been in place upgraded from 7 through 8, 8.1, and finally 10, moved from the i7-920 to a Dell T5810 with a E5 Xeon in it, and finally moved to the current AMD 5800X build.