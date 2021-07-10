Fresh Windows 7 install, will my optical drives be recognized?

I soon plan to re-install windows 7 64 pro on a new SSD in my old (still working) system. My system has 2 optical drives (DVD and BDR) in addition to a card reader. All came assembled from the place I bought it (CyberpowerPC). I am ooncerned that when I re-install windows the drives / drivers might not be found. Do I need to try to research the models and find drivers for these or is there a way to copy drivers from my still working computer to have them ready? Or will Windows 7 automatically find drivers?