FreeNas won't boot!

I powered down my 10yr old HP micro server for maintenance. After I was done blowing out all the dust and put the device back together (which I've done many times) I powered up the server and FreeNas won't work. I'm a noob to FreeNas, had it running alll this time and got lucky I guess with no issues. I connected a monitor, keyboard/mouse to the micro server and BIOS is set to boot off The USB Drive. I also see an error 400-AHCI Port0 Device Error but not sure what that means. Luckily I have a backup Synology with all the same data on it but there are a bunch of family videos I didnt have time to copy over before this happened. How can I get FreeNas working again? Can I do a fresh install on a USB thumb drive and import the existing pool so I don't lose anything? Help!