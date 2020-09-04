FreeNAS inquiry

Just sourced a cheap Chinese mITX motherboard (used & tested - being shipped). It seems to be a SOYO H91-FS (Intel H81 chipset). I'm thinking of dropping a Intel Haswell Core i5 in it and about 16 GB of DDR3 RAM when I get it. And this has a PCIe x16 slot for future expansion.How much RAM should be used for FreeNAS? I have 4x 6TB HGST Deskstar NAS drives to play with.Previously I used an Intel DQ45EK mITX motherboard running Windows Home Server 2011. That hardware and OS is dated, hence going for a Haswell mITX motherboard.So, what's a good range for RAM to use for FreeNAS?I don't expect spectacular results. Just something to play with to get used to FreeNAS and handle basic NAS tasks.... get my feet wet.Also thinking of a future Build using a Pioneer Home Theatre receiver and gutting it for a compact home NAS system... been a while since I picked up a Dremel.