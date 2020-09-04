FreeNAS inquiry

BlackDragon1971
Weaksauce
- Joined
- Dec 24, 2012
- Messages
- 117
Just sourced a cheap Chinese mITX motherboard (used & tested - being shipped). It seems to be a SOYO H91-FS (Intel H81 chipset). I'm thinking of dropping a Intel Haswell Core i5 in it and about 16 GB of DDR3 RAM when I get it. And this has a PCIe x16 slot for future expansion.
How much RAM should be used for FreeNAS? I have 4x 6TB HGST Deskstar NAS drives to play with.
Previously I used an Intel DQ45EK mITX motherboard running Windows Home Server 2011. That hardware and OS is dated, hence going for a Haswell mITX motherboard.
So, what's a good range for RAM to use for FreeNAS?
I don't expect spectacular results. Just something to play with to get used to FreeNAS and handle basic NAS tasks.... get my feet wet.
Also thinking of a future Build using a Pioneer Home Theatre receiver and gutting it for a compact home NAS system... been a while since I picked up a Dremel.
