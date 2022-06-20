FreeBSD Day Basic Setup Tutorials

Yesterday was FreeBSD Day, marking the birthday of FreeBSD. Since it was also Father's Day in the US, I was busy celebrating with family. However, in honor of FreeBSD day, I have posted up a few tutorials based on how I setup a FreeBSD desktop workstation. If you're interested in trying out FreeBSD, you can look over these tutorials on my blog:
https://milesianmusings.wordpress.com/2022/05/16/freebsd-tutorials/
Happy computing!
