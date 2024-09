I'm a big fan of FreeBSD, but I'm suspicious about some of these benchmarks. It's not clear if this is the general approach for all the benchmarks...







Comparing different OS, different software version, different compiler isn't really helpful, especially when the details aren't listed. It's not hard to build with gcc and clang on Linux and FreeBSD and then tell us if the x265 performance difference is from the compiler. And if it's really from the OS, there's got to be a story there, because there's not much reason for userspace cpu heavy programs to have a perf difference.



Some of the other stuff that's syscall heavy, sure; the various kernels do i/o differently and there's likely to be some use cases that work better with one or the other.