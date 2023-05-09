Freebies - just pay shipping or local north Dallas area pickup Old server RAM - GONE

4x 8GB SK Hynix 1Rx4 PC4-2133p DIMM

6x 16GB Samsung 2Rx4 PC3L-12800R DIMM

4x 16GB Hynix 4Rx4 PC3L-10600R (w/heat spreaders)

Will put them in whatever anti-static bags I can find but no guarantees. They are free except for cost of a USPS flat rate box.

Sold, err shipping paid!